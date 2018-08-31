Two men are facing felony drug and weapon charges after allegedly being caught with methamphetamine and loaded guns.
Zachary Conant King, 37, of Willow Springs, and Jacob Aaron Sims, 29, of Thayer, are charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. In Missouri it is a felony to have a weapon and a controlled substance.
Sims was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and released on $4,500 bail.
A warrant also was issued for King’s arrest on the charges with $4,500 bail, according to court records.
On Aug. 8 Willow Springs Police Officer Logan Wake was dispatched to Highway 76 in reference to a woman who was trespassing. Officer Wake saw the suspect’s vehicle pull into the McDonald’s parking lot.
While Wake was questioning the driver, passenger King was discovered to have two active warrants. After arresting King, Wake found two needles in King’s front jeans pocket and asked what was in them. King replied “dope.”
Wake reported both needles tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of the suspect’s backpack revealed a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine and a Springfield XD handgun with a round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine.
Howell County Deputy James Hatten said he was dispatched Aug. 18 to the intersection of PP Highway and County Road 9790 to a report of a suspicious vehicle obstructing the roadway.
Sims was reportedly the only occupant of the vehicle and had a revoked license and an active warrant out of Oregon County, according to Hatten’s report. Sims was arrested.
Before the vehicle was towed, an inventory search found a container with a substance and digital scales that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Sims was also in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun at the time of his arrest, Hatten said.
