A Texas County woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 8 a.m. Monday on VV Highway seven miles southeast of Licking in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J. R. Sellars, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Barbara A. Williams, 48, Licking, was not wearing a seat belt when she fell asleep at the wheel of her eastbound 2001 Chevrolet S-10, ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The report shows Williams was transported by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition report is available.
A Shannon County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 20 on Highway 17, 10 miles south of Mtn. View.
Msgt. S.N. Foster reported Geraldine M. Figurski, 77, Birch Tree, was wearing a seat belt when his northbound 2007 Ford pickup ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
The report shows Figurski was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.