The West Plains High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) will host a Royal Day of Fun from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the West Plains High School Cafeteria.
The event is opened to all ages and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite prince or princess outfit and participate in games and dancing.
An entry fee is $15 at the door or $10 if purchased in advance. Funds raised will go to support cystic fibrosis research.
For more information contact Jennifer Shipley at the high school, 256-6150, or email jennifer.shipley@zizzers.org
