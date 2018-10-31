In 1924, Missouri voters successfully approved a citizen-led initiative to implement a 2 cent motor fuel tax, the first of its kind in the state, and only the second citizen initiative to make it to the Missouri ballots.
In the 94 years since, motor fuel taxes on gasoline and diesel have increased by 15 cents, most recently between 1992 and 1996. Under former Gov. John Ashcroft, voters approved a 6-cent hike enacted in three stages.
Gov. Mike Parson recently went on a barnstorming tour, stopping in West Plains, speaking in support of Proposition D. If approved, the proposition on the Nov. 6 ballot would raise the fuel tax another 10 cents in 2.5-cent increments spread over four years. The first increment would take effect July 2019.
“I really think it’s the right thing to do for the future of Missouri,” said Gov. Parson.
Scott Charton with the SaferMO coalition campaigning for Proposition D, who also traveled to West Plains and spoke with the governor, said the increase will support road and bridge maintenance, even while giving more to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
UNDERSTANDING THE QUESTION
The ballot reads, “Shall Missouri law be amended to fund Missouri state law enforcement by increasing the motor fuel tax by two and one half cents per gallon annually for four years beginning July 1, 2019, exempt Special Olympic, Paralympic and Olympic prizes from state taxes, and to establish the Emergency State Freight Bottleneck Fund?
“If passed this measure will generate at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund to provide for the funding of Missouri state law enforcement at $123 million annually to local governments for road construction and maintenance.”
The motor fuel tax is applied to gasoline and diesel fuel; if passed, the proposition would increase it at a rate of 2.5 cents per gallon annually for four years. It also would raise the tax for natural gas and propane used as motor fuel to 27 cents per gallon starting Dec. 31, 2025.
When used as motor fuel, natural gas and propane are taxed at 5 cents per gallon through December 2019. The rate will increase to 11 cents per gallon through December 2024 and 17 cents per gallon after that.
The tax revenue is distributed via the constitutionally-designated State Road Fund intended to build and maintain a state highway system and enforce the rules of the road. Money in the fund is used to pay for the Department of Revenue collection costs, refunds of overpayments and erroneous payments and “actual costs” of patrol enforcement of motor vehicle laws and traffic regulations.
The rest of the pot is dedicated to road and bridge construction and improvements at state and local levels.
The Emergency Freight Bottleneck Fund would pair state general revenue money separate from the constitutional State Road Fund with local and federal dollars to improve areas where freight bottlenecks occur on major highway intersections.
Freight bottlenecks, according to the Federal Highway Administration, are an example of recurrent traffic congestion causing 243 hours of shipping delays each year and $7.8 billion annually in direct costs to users of freight shipping nationwide. Highway interchange bottlenecks account for more than 50 percent of the delays, according to the administration.
The prize tax exemptions would ensure that winners in the Special Olympics, Paralympics and Olympics would not have to pay state income taxes on winnings awarded by the U.S. Olympics Committee.
STATE ROAD FUND
At a glance, the ballot language seems to suggest it mainly supports law enforcement efforts. But Charton said it’s all about the highways. Charton, along with Gov. Parson, spoke to constituents in West Plains about the proposition at a gathering held at West Plains Bank and Trust on Court Square.
Parson said Missouri has the seventh-largest highway system in the U.S. and the latest motor vehicle fuel tax increase was completed in 1996. He said he is concerned about the number of fatalities and crashes on Missouri highways and that it is difficult to operate under the current financial constraints.
The State Road Fund is financed by a 17-cent motor vehicle fuel tax today, equal to about 7 cents in 1996 value, according to SaferMO. Only Alaska has a lower state motor fuel tax, 14.7 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Charton said the Missouri State Highway Patrol currently gets between 8 and 9 cents per gallon of the State Road Fund.
Parson said if the proposition passes, the tax increase would support road improvements that help local businesses, farming and agriculture, along with tourism industries. In addition, increasing the tax would result in higher federal matching funds, generating $1 billion for the state’s roads and bridges, according to the coalition.
DIVIDING THE POT
Putting more into the fund, Charton said, frees up more money for highways and bridges.
Every year, he explained, the Missouri General Assembly meets to set the budget for the upcoming fiscal year; among the considerations is funding for the highway patrol. The only funding the patrol gets from the constitutional fund is that for road- and vehicle-related enforcement such as speeding, expired license plates and seat belt violations.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol cannot use money from that fund for drug raids, sting operations, manhunts on foot, school and public presentations, or anything else that takes place off state-maintained roads. Those efforts are financially supported by the general fund, as budgeted by the General Assembly, said Charton.
Article 4 of the Missouri Constitution states the patrol’s share of the State Road Fund is to cover “actual costs” of road and motor vehicle law enforcement.
Charton said if Prop D passes, by 2023, the patrol could get up to 10 cents per gallon. That would leave the remaining 17 cents per gallon — the equivalent of the current total tax collected — to be distributed to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and local governments for roads and bridges, he said.
Of that pool for MoDOT, 30 percent goes to local governments. If voters approve the proposition, local governments will see a 66 percent increase in funding, Charton said.
In Howell County, including increases for Brandsville, Mtn. View, Willow Springs and West Plains along with the county itself, it is anticipated the tax will bring in about $920,000. Increased revenues for the seven-county region that includes Howell and surrounding Missouri counties could exceed $3 million, according to figures from the SaferMO website.
LOCAL IMPACT
West Plains City Administrator Tom Stehn explained that West Plains’ share of that funding — which, at $188,529, is the largest projected municipal share in the seven-county region — would go into the grant portion of the city’s budget and be considered supplemental.
“Basically our engineering and street departments would utilize that money for road and bridge projects,” said Stehn. “It can make a big difference over time.” Over the last few years, the city of West Plains has pursued the possibilities of closing street-grade railroad crossings and building overpasses, and it recently completed several bridge repairs necessitated by the April 2017 flood.
Elsewhere in Howell County, Mtn. View is projected to get about $43,000; Willow Springs, $34,000; and Brandsville, $2,500. The county government itself is expected to reap about $652,000, according to SaferMO.
Howell County, with just over 1,000 miles in roads, would see the biggest increase in dollars, with 29 percent of the $3 million anticipated to come to the region, according to the SaferMO figures.
Texas County and its cities are projected to get about $670,000 if the proposition passes. In Douglas County, local governments could get about $450,000; in Ozark County, $394,000; in Shannon County, $383,000; and in Oregon County, $342,000.
To see projections for specific communities and county governments, visit SaferMO.com and choose “How your community benefits” from the drop-down menu.
