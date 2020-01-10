The Junction Hill C-12 School District will hold its monthly school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Junction Hill School library.
Board members are expected to review and approve bills, and approve the monthly safety report, names to add to the substitute teacher list and monthly financial report.
Also on the agenda: approving the Special Services Report and review the 2020-2021 school calendar.
For new business there will be discussion on School Board Recognition Week and approval of the West Plains Occupation and Insurance Physical agreement.
Principal Dr. Tim Perkins and Superintendent John Dern will give their administrative reports.
The school board will then adjourn to closed session to discuss personnel retirement and resignation, a student matter and superintendent evaluation.
