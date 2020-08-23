In a recent special session, the members of the Couch School Board set the district’s tax rate at $4.1081 per $100 assessed valuation, with a regular session following.
Updates were given during the Aug. 10 meeting on the elementary school, including preparations for school reopening. Bathrooms have been remodeled and floors are expected to be refinished prior to the first day of school Monday.
The elementary school is the recipient of a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Grant for the 2020-21 school year and students in preschool through grade six will receive a serving of a fresh fruit or vegetable each afternoon, beginning Sept. 1.
High school Principal Pam Smith attended the Virtual Summer Special Education Directors Conference Aug. 3 through 7. Topics included early childhood special education, compliance, discipline, postsecondary transition, eligibility, and data. The conference included the Mickes O’Toole 37th annual Law Seminar Webinar held Aug. 5, which addressed topics including special education, COVID-19 and new Title IX sexual harassment regulations.
Teachers and staff returned to campus on Aug. 12 for five days of professional development and preparation time for the upcoming school year. They have been working from home on a variety of virtual workshops, webinars and videos pertaining to their grade level/subject area.
A virtual open house was held Tuesday and free sports physicals for athletes will be held onsite Friday and a mobile dentist will be available Sept. 8 – 11.
Superintendent Jean Meyer presented a report to the board and gave updates on district policy regarding COVID-19.
The Oregon County superintendents met with the health department in late July to discuss communication of positive cases and contact tracing, she said, noting at the time of the meeting the county had four active cases. As of Thursday, county officials reported 29 cases, with 12 currently active.
“The health department is committed to schools reopening and explained that contact tracing is difficult due to the delay in testing. If a student or staff member is tested it could take three days to two weeks,” Meyer told the board.
Meyer said Oregon County Health Department Administrator Susan Arasmith is open to sending a class home instead of an entire school closure depending on the results of the contact tracing, but a suspected case does not warrant a quarantine and the district will have to wait till a positive test result to act.
The district can’t force someone to get a test prior to coming back after being symptomatic, but must make sure they are symptom-free, no fever, Meyer added.
FINANCIAL UPDATES
During the district’s financial update it was noted the July payment was short $30,000 as compared to last year, but that should be the largest hit the district takes this year. However, any additional cuts might be affected by the outcome of the election.
The state has released some guidelines about being able to request additional funds for transportation for essential meals the past spring, cleaning supplies and technology devices and extending wireless. However, the district is on hold as it waits on the county commission to come out with how it will release the funds they were given, Meyer said.
A bid for a lease contract on a new copier for the high school has been put out that will raise the district's cost by $70 per month ($840 annually), but it will be a new machine. Given the school's current situation and the possibility of a closure and the need to run packets quite likely, said Meyer, a reliable machine is needed, and she recommended the board approve one of the bids.
Speech and occupational therapy services have been very expensive with more being spent in trip charges than in actual service in many cases, she noted. Meyer worked with three different companies to get quotes and ultimately went back to current vendor Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains to renegotiate the agreement.
They have agreed to lower the trip charge on all services from $87 to $34 and to conduct services on two days per week instead of multiple trips for one hour services, she told the board. The projected cost savings is estimated at $9,000 annually.
The district is preparing for its annual audit and finalizing the proper distribution of funds in the budget. Revenues are projected to be down more than $80,000 over last year.
Meyer also said she met with county commissioners last recently and discussed the needs of Couch School, sharing with them the information that was sent out by DESE in regards to the percentage of match available for the funds they would allocate to the schools. Connectivity is a 50% match, while supplies and coronavirus related expenses are a 25% match.
PROGRAMS AND SERVICES
Meyer reported that the state plans to move forward with assessments this year, but district accountability is not likely to be tied to the assessment given the current adversity faced by schools statewide in teaching during possible shutdown and quarantine conditions related to coronavirus.
Regarding food services, a free after-school snack for tutoring students this year was requested, and a change was made to the food purchasing application to allow the district to use farm-to-school options to purchase locally grown food.
Food costs have increased and finding prepackaged items is costly, Meyer commented.
The district has applied for a grant that should pay to replace the dishwasher in the kitchen.
Donations made to the school district include water bottles ordered by the PTO for each student to begin the school year.
Meyer mentioned the success of the school supply drive and expressed her gratitude for the assistance to families.
The PTO and the Booster Club are each paying for one of the bottle filler conversions at $479 for each, and Pepsi is donating 45 cases of water to help with the start of school as the bottle fillers will not arrive until late in the week of Sept. 18.
The Unilever corporation is going to make a donation of supplies for Couch students, and carts for grab-and-go breakfast service were also donated.
Meyer concluded that the district is currently fully staffed with the hiring of Jaushua Gribble as a full-time custodian and Donna Honeycutt as an as-needed contracted bookkeeper.
