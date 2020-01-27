Injuries were reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a Troop G officer and a teen driver following a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of P Highway and Z Highway, 4 miles west of Pomona.
Msgt. R. T. Rees with Troop G, Willow Springs, reported fellow Trooper Mayela Barron, 30, of Willow Springs, was driving west in a 2019 Dodge Charger patrol car when a southbound 1991 Chevrolet S-10 turned left into her vehicle’s path.
The Chevrolet’s driver, a 16-year-old male from Pomona, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Barron was transported by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
According to Sgt. Jeff Kinder, public information officer with Troop G, both were released from the hospitals after being treated for minor injuries.
Initially, serious injuries had been reported for the teen and moderate injuries were reported for the trooper.
According to the report both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to Sgt. Kinder, Tpr. Barron will soon be back on active duty.
Msgt. R. T. Rees was assisted at the scene by Msgt. S. N. Foster, Cpl. J. S. Cunningham, Tpr. J. M. Kenyon, Sgt. A. D. Johnson, Tpr. L. W. Sanders, Tpr. J. R. Sellars, Cpl. J. C. Howell , Tpr. T. D. Pond, Sgt. B. C. Gruben, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, Pumpkin Center Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Willow Springs Ambulance and South Howell County Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.