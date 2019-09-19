The Ridge Runner Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen will host a trail cleanup work day beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day.
The group will meet at the Blue Hole trailhead off of AP Highway. From West Plains, take U.S. 63 north to Highway 14, turn north onto AP Highway. The trail head will be on the left.
From Pomona, travel west on P Highway and make a left onto AP Highway. The trailhead will be on the right.
The group will travel on horseback and finish the Ridge Runner trail they began cleaning up in June. All need to bring gloves and gardening tools like loppers and pruners and a snack or lunch, plus water.
The riders are working on National Park Service land and volunteer under the guidance of the park service.
The group is based in the West Plains area and was organized about a year ago.
The local chapter is part of the Back Country Horsemen of America, a national organization that aims to help improve and maintain horseback rider access to public trails. For more information, visit www.bcha.org.
For more information about the Ridge Runner chapter, call Chapter Leader Ruth Thompson at 293-4221.
National Public Lands Day, an event organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota, is intended to bring attention to the importance of designated wild areas open to all for recreation and education.
All are encouraged to participate in park lands cleanup events, or just enjoy national and state park lands.
The day is a fee-free day at some national parks, including Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) is a national park, but day fees are never charged at ONSR sites.
Fees for campsites or activities like the Round Spring Cave Tour in Eminence are still in effect, park officials said.
