Two Howell County residents have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle in two separate incidents, according to court records.
Officer Shannon Sisney with the West Plains Police Department reported on Aug. 18 a woman stated Clinton R. Highfield, 44, of Pomona, had replaced a battery and tire in a vehicle, then asked to take the vehicle to get gas and had not returned with it.
The owner of the vehicle told Sisney she wanted to pursue charges so she could get her car back.
A warrant has been issued for Highfield’s arrest, with bond set at $4,500.
Officer Logan Wake with the Willow Springs Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 14.
A woman told Wake another owner of her vehicle had given Matthew Sherwood, 25, Willow Springs, permission to drive it for a couple of hours Aug. 12. Sherwood never returned with the vehicle, she said, and had not been heard from since.
On further investigation, officers learned Sherwood had taken the vehicle to Jefferson City and contact was made with Sherwood by one of the vehicle’s owners, who said he was on his way to return the vehicle but never arrived.
On Aug. 15 the vehicle was recovered by the Cabool Police Department displaying false license plates. A warrant has been issued for Sherwood’s arrest, with bond set at $4,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.