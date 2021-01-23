Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be cutting brush and trimming trees along westbound U.S. 60 near Hutton Valley next week, causing a part of the highway to be one lane while they work.
From 6:30 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Thursday, a 24-hour work zone will be in place from RA Highway to County Road 1550.
The work zone will be marked with signs and drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.
For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
