In celebration of Public Power Week, West Plains city officials announced Thursday the city will partner with Evergy of Kansas City to provide solar power to the community.
Evergy will build a new solar array in West Plains that will generate 9.6 megawatts of energy, enough to power 1,200 homes.
Public Power Week celebrates community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities.
“Your public power utility provides low rates and high reliability with a community focus,” said Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw. “We are excited to add this renewable energy capability to the community of West Plains.”
Company officials say Evergy has a strong commitment to renewable energy. Solar arrays are a part of their power generation portfolios in both the Kansas and Missouri territories.
Evergy Energy Partners has built a team experienced in development of renewable energy generation to serve public utilities and local government. A recently completed project in Baldwin City, Kan., is online and providing solar power to homes in that community.
“We are excited to partner with and lend expertise in renewable energy generation to West Plains with a community-based solar generation solution”, said Lloyd Jackson, managing director at Evergy Energy Partners.
Evergy Energy Partners, formerly Westar Energy, offers comprehensive energy management solutions, asset optimization, risk management and advisory services and renewable energy options to utilities, large industrial customers and independent power producers.
