In celebration of Labor Day, the West Plains Daily Quill will be closed Monday. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.
No mail will be delivered Monday and the postal window at the post office will be closed, though the lobby will remain open.
Other closings in West Plains include city hall, Howell County offices, Howell County Health Department, West Plains Public Library, the license office on Preacher Roe Boulevard, the West Plains Senior Center and West Plains R-7 and
surrounding rural schools.
There will be no classes and offices will be closed Monday at Missouri State University-West Plains.
Household trash usually picked up Mondays will be collected Tuesday. No other routes will be affected.
