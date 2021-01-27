he Willow Springs Board of Aldermen met Thursday evening in its regularly monthly session to hear updates on the city pool, storm siren repairs and a potential new private hangar at the airport.
City Administrator Beverly Hicks gave a report on the progress of city pool repairs. Since October of last year, she said, Westport Pools has working on the pool and found and repaired five leaks. She said the pump also needs repair, which is included within the repair budget.
Since the repairs began, the city has spent $37,000 and has $82,000 remaining in the budget for repair of the pool liner, she added.
According to Hicks, the city has saved about $10,000 in this project by using its own manpower, and the pool is on track to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. One project near the U.S. 63/60 south junction has been delayed because of city work on the pool, said Hicks later in the meeting, adding the project had not been classified as prioritized.
On the issue of the storm siren repairs, Hicks told the council that the sirens had a tone interference from a separate agency, which cause the sirens to be set off unexpectedly. Blue Valley Public Safety (BVPS), in Blue Springs, was contacted and the company provided the city a quote for repairs, including upgrades.
According to Hicks, upgrading the system would allow the city to set off the sirens remotely by mobile phones or automatically based on warnings issued by the National Weather Service office in Springfield. The projected costs for the upgrade would be about $9,000, which would include a license through the Federal Communications Commission for a new tone.
Hicks said the upgrade could potentially help resolve separate issues that the Willow Springs Fire Department has experienced, also involving inference from another agency. BVPS has given a two- to three-week timeline for repairs and upgrades.
A motion to approve repairs and upgrades for the storm sirens was approved unanimously.
WILLOW SPRINGS AIRPORT
In new business, airport board members Tom White and Berlin Batesel formally requested permission from aldermen to build a private hangar on city property, at the request of a local pilot.
White explained that the airport board had approved the construction of a private hangar, to be located southeast of the city hangars.
Hicks told the council that the city hangars are currently full and there no discussions have been had to build more. She added that the pilot would need to provide site plans, including building size and location.
Hicks shared that she has learned, via the Missouri Department of Transportation Aviation Section, that completion of Federal Aviation Administration Form 7460-1 is required prior to construction of a new hangar or alterations made to existing hangars.
Batesel elaborated that the pilot wishes to install a 12-foot door and an all-concrete floor, and White added the airport board views the potential construction as an asset.
Alderman Susan Rackley said she could not vote on the issue until she was able to do research, take a tour of the airport and see the potential construction site. She asked how much the city charges for leasing city hangars and Hicks responded that it’s $200 per year. Rackley suggested raising the amount.
Hangar rental rates at the West Plains Regional Airport in Pomona are between $45 and $170 per month.
Responding to a follow-up question from media, Hicks said nine pilots currently lease city hangars, and five private hangars are located nearby.
The city council agreed to set a time for a tour of the airport prior to voting on the issue.
NEW CITY CLERK
Heather Duddridge was confirmed by council as the new city clerk and court clerk, filling a vacancy left by former clerk Alicia Worley. Hicks said that prior to Worley’s Dec. 11 departure, Worley had already been training Duddridge as an administrative assistant.
Duddridge had been working as an interim city clerk and court clerk since Worley left.
After the confirmation by council, Deputy City Clerk Gena Brook gave the oath of office to Duddridge.
Near the end of the open session Hicks fielded questions from the media.
Hicks said that 2020 sales tax numbers were up, due in part to Love’s Travel Stop, more local shopping and city use tax for online purchases.
The council ended the night by adjourning to a closed executive session to discuss a personnel and real estate issue with no action taken.
