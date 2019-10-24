West Plains Elementary will honor local veterans during the month of November, school officials announce, and veterans or family members are invited to bring in a photo of a loved one who has served.
The images will be on display at the school to show appreciation.
Parents may send photos to school with their children or anyone can drop photos off at 1136 Allen St. All are asked to include a name and branch of service with the picture.
Photos are due at the end of October and will be on display during November. They will be returned at the end of November.
