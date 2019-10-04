Entries are being taken now through Nov. 15 for this season’s Little Mister and Little Miss Christmas Pageant, to be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the West Plains Civic Center.
Entry forms are available at the Quill, Sugar Lily Bakery and Floral and each of the county’s schools.
There is no cost to enter. Admission is $5 each for attendees age 12 and older, to cover the cost of renting the venue. Dance and musical performances will be presented by students of Attitude Dance and Arts Studio and the West Plains Swing Set Singers, directed by Kelli Dame.
Age divisions are 2 through 4, 5 through 7 and 8 through 12. The focus will be on fun rather than the stress of performing, organizers said. Parents are not allowed backstage and volunteer elves will escort and guide entrants during the process.
The pageant is intended by organizers to be a confidence-building experience for the participants and, they emphasize, no child will be forced to perform.
“The Little Mister and Miss Christmas Pageant strives to give our local children a fun time to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas without fear,” said Pamela Splettstoesser-McCann, one of the organizers of the pageant.
Entrants should wear Sunday School attire and no makeup will be allowed. They will be judged on their ability to answer questions before an audience and overall stage presence.
“We help them gain the confidence they need to talk in front of a crowd which is something they will need all through life. So many times a child will not do well in school, not because they lack intelligence, but because they are so afraid of getting in front of the class,” said Splettstoesser-McCann. “Later in life if they do not overcome this, they will have trouble with job interviews and even friendships.
The pageant uses “the fun of Christmas” to help build speaking skills by providing children with an elf to keep them company on the stage in front of the judges. After that, children can visit Santa to tell him their wishes for Christmas, she explained.
Each participating child will receive a crown and stocking with toys and candy, and the winners in each category will receive a rhinestone-jeweled crown. Winners in the age 8 through 12 category will ride in the West Plains Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Dec. 14
The event will be emceed by Sarah Conner of Sugar Lily Bakery and Floral, who will also provide a cake after the show.
For more information, call pageant organizer Pamela Splettstoesser-McCann at 417-274-8548.
