Members of the West Plains R-7 School Board met Tuesday at West Plains Elementary School and were treated to a presentation by fourth grade ambassadors Braxton Tidwell, Violet Hafer, Ava Campbell, Allie Boyer and Kinlee Adams, supervised by fourth grade teacher Kara Brown.
They talked about how they practice principles including being responsible, respectful and safe learners and the proper behaviors that go along with that. They also discussed a recent trip to Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield and their related research on the impact of westward expansion on animal species of that area.
In official business, Assistant Superintendent Luke Boyer recommended the 2020-2021 school year tuition for nonresident students be set at the current cap, $8,108.65, a 3% increase from last year, and all board members present approved.
Board member Lee Freeman was the only absence, with Courtney Gohn-Beykirch, Sam Riggs, Brian Mitchell, Cindy Tyree, Jim Thomspon and Christena Silvey-Coleman present.
Director of Human Resources and Student Services Dr. Wes Davis gave an update on campus improvements and noted all of the new window panels are installed on the high school gym and demolition of the old press box at the football stadium has begun.
There are also plans for the gym floors at the high school and elementary school to be sanded and stained during summer break. Davis noted that the planning stages with Penmac as a contractor for hiring substitute teachers will begin next week and the company’s contract with the district will officially begin on July 1.
South Central Career Center (SCCC) Director Jim Laughary gave an overview of the facilities operations in honor of February being Technical Education Month. Some highlights included SCCC’s ongoing collaboration with Missouri State University-West Plains and GOCAT to provide a comprehensive technical skills curriculum and the opportunity for students to earn certifications and college credit. In addition, West Plains recently hosted the regional SkillsUSA competition.
A “Build My Future” event will be hosted by SCCC at the West Plains Civic Center to introduce junior and senior high school students to the building trades.
The consolidation of all block programs to the Thornburgh facility is also nearing completion, with the construction of a classroom for the graphic arts department and a kitchen for the culinary arts program underway.
Laughary estimated the career center will train about 150 students to be workforce-ready this year and thanked the school board for the district’s support of SCCC.
West Plains Elementary Principal Donnie Miller brought attention to the fourth grade school ambassador program and the need for such student “helpers” to welcome new students and provide peer guidance.
He also lauded high school FCCLA students, who delivered Valentine box supplies to elementary school students who didn’t have a box to bring for their class parties.
Middle School Principal Erica Walker announced her school will host the MSU-WP Math Relay on March 28, and mentioned that eight West Plains Middle School math students recently qualified for regional competition.
An academic showcase will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the middle school, with each student entering at least one project.
High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph gave recognition to the Zizzer girls basketball team for helping raise $16,200 for the Ozarks Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center during Pink Out night Feb. 10, surpassing the team’s goal of $15,000.
Other upcoming events from the high school will be an anti-vaping assembly, the hosting of speech and debate district competitions, the district music festival, the National Honor Society blood drive, Silver Shoes prom and other activities leading up to the conclusion of the school year.
In closed session, board members approved the hiring of Karen Pitts as a high school art teacher and approved the transfers of Sheila Decker from high school special education teacher to high school science teacher and Shelby Harris from middle school math teacher to high school math teacher.
The resignation of fourth grade teacher Brandon Parmer and the retirements of bus driver Anna Brauer and high school in school suspension monitor Len Jones were accepted.
Board members will hold their next monthly meeting at 5 p.m. March 24 at the elementary school, beginning with a closed session to discuss possible personnel and real estate issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.