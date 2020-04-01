After an alleged altercation and attempt to take his child without the legal right to do so, a Pomona resident has been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
James Matthew Lovan, 35, Pomona, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. March 23 on County Road 4610 and is held on $30,000 bail, reduced from $50,000, according to court documents.
The crime reportedly happened Nov. 25, 2019, and charges were filed Jan. 3. Lovan has entered a plea of not guilty and a jury trial is set to begin May 6, according to court documents.
Willow Springs Police Department Investigator Wes Ellison reported that, at about 6 a.m. Nov. 25, Lovan entered an apartment on Highway 76 through an unlocked door, and was told repeatedly to leave by the child’s mother.
An argument ensued over his refusal to leave and his attempts to take the child and Lovan struck the mother in the chin with his fist, causing a laceration, Ellison said. A second woman at the scene reportedly broke fingernails as she was attempting to get Lovan to leave and he had attempted to strike her as well.
