“How cold is it?” is a question often asked by ice fishermen, parents dressing their children to play outside and late-night talk show audiences.
Given the recent cold snap, Ozarkians might be asking themselves if Monday’s temperatures were a record low for Nov. 11. Not quite. The record low was missed by two degrees, at 18 degrees versus 16 degrees measured in 1950, according to the National Weather Service’s daily climatological report for West Plains.
The high Monday was 52, about seven degrees lower than normal, just a touch warmer than the 48 degree high a year ago that day, but not nearly as warm as the high of 84 degrees in 1989.
However, Tuesday’s high temperature forecast of 27 was a record-setter; the previous lowest high temperature for Nov. 12 of 38 degrees was set in 1968.
Tuesday’s low temperature was also a record breaker, dipping to 12 degrees at 6:53 a.m., recorded at West Plains Regional Airport.
The bigger answer to “How cold is it?”, while not necessarily helpful in deciding whether or not to put on a heavy coat is “it’s relative.” Temperature is measured from a scale of absolute zero, the theoretical temperature at which the movement of particles in matter becomes so slight no heat energy remains in the object, or zero on the Kelvin scale.
In other words, at absolute zero, everything stops. That’s minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit for Americans and minus 273.15 degrees Celsius for pretty much everyone else.
There is an absolute hot, by the way, because scientists seem to love measuring extremes. It is also theoretical and speculated to be 10 Kelvins to the 32nd power, also called the Planck temperature because Max Planck postulated it in 1899.
Planck also came up with Planck length, Planck mass and Planck time. But back to temperature; the Planck temperature is so hot, no one knows what would happen because there is not yet a scientific theory to even begin making a guess about it.
By comparison, the surface of the sun is a mere 5,778 Kelvins.
What might be more helpful for those of us living on Earth to know is that the temperature ranges from a recorded low of negative 126 degrees Fahrenheit at Volstok station in Antartica and a recorded high of 136 degrees Fahrenheit in the Libyan desert, according to the scientists at CalTech. To learn more, visit coolcosmos.ipac.caltech.edu.
The scientists at coolantarctica.com, by the way, have compiled a list of the effects cold weather on the human body and an explanation of why we feel the way we do in cold weather.
The takeaway for cold weather preparation, however, is mothers have been telling generations of children — eat well, dress in layers and take steps to boost the immune system.
