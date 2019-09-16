A West Plains man charged with first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property in Oregon County has now been charged with stealing a motor vehicle related to a separate incident in West Plains.
A warrant for Bobby Lee Weaver, 30, County Road 6540, has been issued with a $5,000 bond. Court records show Weaver was arrested Aug. 31 on the Oregon County charges with bail set at $50,000 cash or $300,000 surety but was released on medical furlough.
A woman reported on Aug. 29 she was eating at Burger King when her blue 2000 Ford Explorer was stolen from the parking lot. A white male was reported seen walking around the parking lot during that time, and Weaver as suspected of getting into the vehicle and leaving in a westbound direction.
The next day the Howell County Sheriff’s Department got a call from a location in the county, informing them Weaver had been there driving a blue SUV and it was known Weaver didn’t own a vehicle and was a suspect in another vehicle theft a week earlier.
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Justin Riley and West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer interviewed the witness, who reportedly said that Weaver had been there and said he was going to Walmart to buy red spray paint to paint the blue vehicle.
Brauer reported Weaver was identified by two witnesses as looking like the man that took the vehicle when shown photos of him. While at Weaver’s home to investigate further, Brauer spoke to a neighbor who said she had driven Weaver to Walmart to buy red paint, then he borrowed her 2002 Dodge Durango and failed to return it, prompting her to report it stolen.
Two days after the Ford Explorer was reported stolen, a suspicious vehicle was reported sitting at a home off of U.S. 160 in Oregon County and turned out to be the vehicle reported as stolen by Weaver’s neighbor.
Oregon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jordan Reed stated Weaver told him he had been parked there all night and that someone had driven by and shot the tire but provided no description of the other vehicle or its occupants.
Reed noted Weaver’s account of the tire being shot while the vehicle was stationary was inconsistent with the condition of the tire, which appeared to be shredded and blown out.
Weaver reportedly told Reed he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend, and a wallet belonging to the owner and a debit card belonging to the owner’s girlfriend was found in the Dodge. Weaver also allegedly made fraudulent charges with the debit card, including the purchase of shoes he was wearing when arrested.
In court documents, Reed added, Weaver has previously been convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of felonious restraint in 2006, possession of a controlled substance in 2013 and first-degree property damage in 2014.
