Jesse Little Wolf Miller, 24, of Gainesville, was charged with second-degree domestic assault after allegedly choking, punching and kicking his estranged wife.
The alleged victim told Howell County Deputy Shannon Caldwell she had allowed Miller back into her life and he had been staying with her and their two children, a toddler and an infant.
She said Miller had been drinking and became angry when one of the children woke around the same time he approached her for sex.
According to the probable cause statement, the woman told Caldwell he jumped on top of her, called her names and accused her of sleeping with someone else, in addition to putting his hands around her neck while cursing her.
She said she eventually pushed Miller off her. In the fight that followed, the woman said she grabbed a machete to keep him from assaulting her further. She said she struck him in the shoulder with it when he tried to grab her. Miller then began punching her in the face, she said.
The fight then reportedly moved outside, where Miller pushed the victim down and got on top of her. She said Miller punched her in the head and face and began strangling her to the point she felt as though she were losing consciousness. The woman told the officer that during the attack Miller said he was going to kill her.
She told Caldwell during the assault she begged Miller to stop and told him she loved him to get him to stop. When he got off her, he began kicking her in the buttocks while wearing steel-toed shoes, she said.
The deputy reported the victim had multiple bruises all over her body, including her arms from being grabbed, her legs from being kicked and on top of her feet from being stepped on.
Caldwell said he also saw cuts on the woman’s lips and marks on her neck. She told the deputy she also had bumps on her head under her hair from being punched.
Miller had allegedly left the scene before authorities arrived and was thought to have gone to a home in Ozark County.
A warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $4,500, according to court records.
