A Willow Springs man has been charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her teenage daughter, who was reportedly trying to intervene during the incident.
A warrant has been issued for Keith D. Closser, 37, with bond set at $5,000, on charges of second-degree domestic assault, abuse or neglect of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.
Howell County Deputy Ryan Boyle reported that on Jan. 14 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 5740, where he interviewed an alleged victim. She told the deputy that she and Closser had been arguing when he started throwing things, then began choking her, eventually also striking her in the face.
The woman’s 14-year-old daughter reportedly told the deputy she tried to stop the altercation and was punched in the face by Closser, and thrown by him onto a metal chair upon which she hit her head.
Another daughter who witnessed the alleged incident said she jumped on Closser’s back in an attempt to stop the fight, but was pulled off of his back when he struck her sister. She reported she was able to get Closser away from her sister, then ran outside to call 911.
Boyles added in his report that the victim reported she had been the target of prior assaults by Closser.
