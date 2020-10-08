A recent hire to the West Plains Police Department made a drug arrest after a routine traffic stop Monday, leading to a charge of possession of a controlled substance filed against a West Plains man.
According to information provided by the police department, at about 1:12 a.m. Monday, Officer Colter Reid was on patrol in Sector 3 when he saw the driver of a white Grand Am traveling on Cherry Street fail to signal a left turn onto Leyda Street.
Reid followed the vehicle and noticed it had no license plates and initiated a traffic stop. Reid reportedly noticed the driver, Daniel Lee Tilley, 37, kept reaching in the center console of the vehicle and into his pockets. For his own safety, Reid asked Tilley to exit his vehicle and when he did, a small plastic bag containing what is believed to methamphetamine fell to ground. Tilley was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold, pending charges.
A later search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a larger bag, also believed to contain methamphetamine.
Tilley's bond on the felony charge has been set at $5,000 dollars, according to court records.
Reid was sworn in as a West Plains Police officer in July.
