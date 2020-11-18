Howell County Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to approve an order for abatements and additions of tax assessments for October.
With bids due by 11 a.m., commissioners are also expected to open and consider bids for a transport load of red dyed diesel fuel with winter additive for the county’s Road & Bridge Department tanks.
Also on the agenda are review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets on Mondays and Thursdays in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.