At 99 years old, Juanita King Dixon is likely the last surviving member of the Zizzer Class of 1939. A former high school volleyball captain, she is still going strong after all these years and maintains her competitive edge.
“She’s always been a big competitor,” said her daughter Mary Havens, who graduated with the West Plains High School Class of 1969. “She just loves to compete and stay active.”
Dixon currently lives at Brooke Haven Health Care where she still enjoys playing volleyball. She is also a fanatical bingo player and loves to win, said Havens. If Friday’s weather permits, Dixon and other Brooke Haven residents plan to be at the Zizzer Homecoming game, joining the Class of ’69 celebrating its 50-year anniversary and, hopefully, cheering her alma mater to a win.
Dixon was born Aug. 30, 1920, to Charlie King and Nellie Perkins King, in Elk Creek in Texas Count, about eight miles northeast of Cabool. As a girl she moved to West Plains, where she attended West Plains High School. Like many teens in the late 1930s, she recalled, she enjoyed being with her friends at the drug store soda fountain.
During her senior year, she was the captain of the volleyball team, a member of the Glee Club and a member of the Teacher Training Club. After graduation from West Plains High School in 1939, she worked at the Howell County Assessor’s Office.
On Feb. 19, 1942, she embarked on 49 years of marriage with her late husband Fent, uncle of long-time Zizzer Cross Country Coach Joe Bill Dixon. For a short time during World War II, she moved to Salina, Kan., and Cheyenne, Wyo., to be closer to Fent while he was training for military service.
During his time in the U.S. Army, Fent helped construct the 1,387-mile ALCAN (Alaska-Canada) Highway through the wilds of the Alaskan countryside, a major supply route still in use today by travelers, according to the Milepost travel guide for the route.
After Fent was discharged from his duties, the couple moved back to their farm in West Plains and Dixon resumed her former job at the assessor’s office. Fent worked on the farm and took up driving a school bus. They had two children, Mary and Nancy.
Over the years, Dixon’s enjoyed gardening and her prolific fudge-making won her numerous blue ribbons at the Howell County Fair.
At the age of 65, she retired from the Howell County Courthouse and opted to spend most of her time on her farm and with her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.