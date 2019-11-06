A fall workday will be held all day Saturday at Hammond Mill Camp and volunteers are sought by the governing board to help with outdoor and indoor tasks.
Lunch will be provided for everyone who helps.
“This is a great opportunity to help a local organization while enjoying a bit of time int he beautiful Mark Twain National Forest,” said board President Robin Mustion.
Founded in 1947, Hammond Mill Camp on CC Highway about 17 miles west of West Plains provides a summer camp opportunity for youth in the Ozarks. The nonprofit organization hosts youth camps, church camps, family reunions, retreats, weddings and other activities.
Anyone not familiar with Hammond Mill Camp is invited to stop by Saturday and learn more about one of the Ozark’s most unique resources, said board members.
Contact Rick Yeager at 293-6341 for more information.
