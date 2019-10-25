During a special meeting held Monday, the Alton City Council voted to suspend Police Chief Rusty Warren without pay.
Mayor Paul Haddock told the Quill Warren was suspended for personal reasons he couldn’t elaborate upon, but added the problem had been addressed.
He also clarified the suspension is not permanent and Warren will return to work, though he didn’t give a time frame for the chief’s return.
