A West Plains couple has been charged with felony stealing after an attempt to serve an unrelated warrant uncovered evidence from an alleged theft.
The incident began with a report on May 5 from Arthur Huffman, County Road 4210, who told Howell County Deputy Brad Bonham he had been allowing Melissa Dawn Collins, 33, K Highway, to stay with him and his wife.
He said several days after she was asked to leave Collins came to Huffman’s place of employment to get a key to retrieve some of her things. Huffman told her he didn’t have time to give her a key, so she left.
When Huffman went home that evening, he said he discovered a door had been forced open. He said after he discovered the break-in, he began receiving text messages from Christopher Clippard, 43, County Road 8030, asking him what had happened. Huffman gave Bonham a partial list of missing items. The list was provided to Sgt. Torey Thompson.
That evening West Plains Police Detective Kyle Parrish conducted a traffic stop on a woman who told him she had just left the Ridge Crest Motel where she had taken some items to William Mansfield, who had an active arrest warrant at the time.
Parrish asked for Thompson’s assistance and, believing Mansfield was staying in the room, obtained a key and entered for the purpose of serving the warrant. However, no one was in the room.
Hotel employees alerted authorities that evening when a man and woman returned, asking for a key to the room. When officers arrived, the room to the door was open, and they again attempted to serve Mansfield with a warrant. Instead, officers discovered Clippard and Collins.
Thompson saw a Night Owl security server system and a television matching the description of items Huffman reported stolen lying in plain view on a bed in the room and an HP touch screen computer was seen in Clippard’s vehicle. Huffman later confirmed all the items to be his. The total value of the items was $1,722.
Clippard claimed Huffman had given him the items, and said he would just give them back. He told Thompson he had told Collins since she lived at the home she could enter “by any means necessary” to get her things, and he and Collins had entered the home to get them.
Collins reportedly told Thompson she and Clippard had been fighting and she had stayed with Huffman and his wife for about a week. She told the deputy she had gone to their home after she had asked for a key and tried to force the door open but went in through a window instead. She denied any items had been taken.
Clippard is charged with stealing items valued at $750 or more and second-degree burglary and Collins is charged with stealing items valued at $750 or more.
