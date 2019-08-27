The Missouri Division of Employment Security (DES), under the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, has launched a mobile-friendly version of UInteract, the division’s complete unemployment insurance online system.
Officials say the new application has increased accessibility for residents who want to file unemployment claims.
As a result of strong user preference for the mobile-friendly version, the Division of Employment Security has announced it will shut down the automated phone system for filing weekly payment requests on Sept. 1.
“Becoming mobile-friendly aligned UInteract with the lifestyle of today’s consumer, giving them the convenience of not only conducting business after hours but also on the go while making Missouri government more accessible to businesses and workers,” said DES Director Chris Slinkard.
In the first few months since the April launch, Missourians using the UInteract app have overwhelmingly chosen the mobile option, said officials.
They note that data shows 62% of claimants interacting with the online system used a mobile device while 38% used a personal computer.
“We are pleased to see so many individuals taking advantage of UInteract’s mobile-friendly feature to meet their needs,” said Director Slinkard.
He added that, as the system is refined, the Division of Employment Security expects the number to continue to grow.
UInteract is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to file unemployment claims and weekly requests for payment, check payment status and update contact information and payment methods.
For more information on the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations visit labor.mo.gov.
