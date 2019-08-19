Zachary Hamby, Ava High School English and language arts teacher, has made the list of 17 semifinalists for the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the year, announce Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) officials.
The recognition honors and celebrates excellence in the classroom, spotlighting the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students, according to DESE.
The list of semifinalists includes teachers of elementary grades and traditional middle and high school subjects as well as instructors of foreign languages and career and technical education opportunities.
The selection process began with the announcement of 35 Regional Teachers of the Year who were acknowledged for their commitment to Missouri students. The next step will be the unveiling of the finalists for the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Monday.
Shelly Parks, an English language arts teacher from Francis Howell North High School (Francis Howell R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.
DESE conducts the Missouri Teacher of the Year program with financial support provided by the Boeing Company and Bayer AG.
