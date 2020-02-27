A Texas County man wanted on charges related to the theft of a camper has been apprehended in Howell County.
Clint A. Smotherman, 29, most recently of Summersville, was taken into custody Wednesday evening with the assistance of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, according to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
He and Lynsey Moberly, 22, of Raymondville, are each charged with first-degree burglary, stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a firearm. Justin P. Christopher, 26, of Summersville, has been charged with stealing $750 or more.
The three were charged following an investigation that was initiated by Texas County authorities on Feb. 9 after a 2019 Mesa Ridge camper and its contents, valued at $27,500, was stolen near Hartshorn in Texas County.
Texas County deputies learned the camper was located at a home off of Highway 137 near Willow Springs, and recovered it with the help of Howell County deputies.
Moberly and Christopher were arrested on the charges about 10 days after the theft, but Smotherman, who already had warrants for failure to appear on charges of probation violation, remained at large. He is held on $150,000 bail, according to court records.
