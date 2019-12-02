The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter, 1486 BB Highway, held a fundraiser Saturday night in the Howell Rural Fire Department Community Room on K Highway, West Plains.
The shelter hosted a family casino night with a silent auction, attended by over 40 people, who raised $1,000 for the shelter. A live auction was held at the end of the evening.
Shelter Manager Trish Hammen said the money will go toward veterinary bills, which are over $2,000.
She said she hoped that there would have been more, but a power outage occurred, lasting almost an hour, and many patrons left during the outage.
Jared Painter and Will Brotherton of local rock band Brother Paint provided live music, artist Garrett Melby executed a live painting which was auctioned off, and Randy the Magic Guy put on a magic show.
“I would like to thank our volunteers, the Howell Rural Fire Department and our sponsors who provided items for the auction,” Hammen said. “I would also like to thank Garrett Melby for painting a beautiful piece for our auction, Brother Paint for the live music and Randy ‘The Magic Guy’ Follis.”
Games for the casino night included poker, blackjack, roulette, darts and bingo.
Ribs were donated by Bootleggers BBQ of West Plains and Jeffery Hedrich. Side dishes were provided potluck style and drinks were provided by the shelter.
Hammen said the shelter is still in need for money to help pay veterinary bills. In addition the facility needs donations of cat litter, cat food and wood for its outdoor wood furnace.
In 2018, the annual fundraiser raised $3,500 with a giveaway of a rifle included, and in 2017, $2,000 were raised. That year a quilt giveaway was included in fundraising efforts.
For more information call the shelter at 256-8438 or call Hammen at 293-8439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.