Domestic assault charges have been filed against a man related to an incident in which his wife allegedly tried to shoot him with a rifle she believed was loaded.
Charles Morgan Parker, 62, E Highway, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and released on $4,500 bail.
Deputy Rodney Harper reported he and Deputy Brad Bonham responded at about 8:03 a.m. June 15 to the Parker home on E Highway.
Deborah Parker, 63, told Harper her husband had choked her and he had intimidated and assaulted her in the past and “she was not going through this anymore.”
She told deputies the day before her husband had started tossing around storage containers with her property in them. She said she picked up a ruler and started hitting him with it, then he turned around and picked her up with his hands around her neck, choking her.
Charles Parker told Bonham he had been looking for his cell phone because it wasn’t where he had left it the night before. He said his wife was locked in a bedroom and he kicked the door in after she failed to respond to requests that she open it.
He told Bonham when he entered the bedroom his wife was standing beside the far side of the bed and he stood in the doorway. He said she began to scream and curse at him, then grabbed a Ruger .22-caliber rifle from beside the bed, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger.
When the gun didn’t fire, Parker cycled the action on it, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger again, he said. She then removed the magazine from the rifle, saw it was empty, then drew her arm back as if to throw it at him.
Charles Parker said he then went to his office and sat down in a rocking chair. He said Parker came to the room and began screaming at him that “seeing (his) guts splattered on the wall would be a great thing” and she swung the butt of the gun at him until he left the home.
When asked what happened, Parker reportedly told Bonham the gun wouldn’t fire and started to laugh. When asked to clarify whether or not the gun was loaded, she said it wasn’t, but it usually was.
She said the incident began when her husband was wanting his phone and kicked in the door to the bedroom she was in, yelling at her for the phone, but she didn’t have it.
She said her husband then took steps towards her and she grabbed the rifle and tried to shoot it, but it wouldn’t fire. She reported she told her husband if he ever hit her again she would kill him, and the rifle was not loaded then, but it is now.
Deborah Parker was arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. She was released on $15,000 bail.
