For 40 years, Johnny Murrell has worked for the South Central Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG) and has been its director since 2007. On Tuesday, that changed.
“A lot has changed over the years,” Murrell said, reflecting over his career, which ended with his retirement Tuesday.
Murrell, born and raised in West Plains, graduated in 1974 from West Plains High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in city planning and parks and recreation from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in 1978. The next year, he went to work with the South Central Ozark Regional Planning Commission, now known as SCOCOG, to manage a federal program called the Young Adult Conservation Corps.
“It was like a modern-day Civilian Conservation Corps,” Murrell said. “I was a crew leader and project manager.”
He said he and his crew spent most of their time helping local communities build playground equipment, repair park structures and maintain cemeteries.
He said the program came to an end in 1981, and he transitioned into reassessment mapping, drawing boundary maps for new properties, using the legal descriptions of those properties, within the seven Missouri counties covered by SCOCOG. Those counties include Howell and its contiguous neighbors, as well as Wright County.
Later, Murrell went into transportation planning.
“One of the first projects I worked on was the transportation plan for West Plains, which allowed them to receive a grant to establish their first community bus,” Murrell said. That project would become the West Plains Transit System still in operation today.
During this time Murrell became involved with writing Community Development Block Grants, attending local government meetings and writing grant proposals.
“There probably isn’t a single community in the local area where I haven’t helped write a grant for or attended a city council meeting,” he said.
He said going to all those meetings took up a lot of his time on nights and weekends over the years.
“Pretty much wherever SCOCOG was needed, we were there,” Murrell said.
During his tenure with the council, Murrell said some of the projects that he is most proud of include helping to bring wells to people in rural areas where public water supplies were not available.
He explained some households were paying at least $90 a month to have drinking water brought in, but after he found a way to provide low interest loans through the United States Department of Agriculture, those costs were reduced to $50 a month.
According to Murrell, about 80 families use the loan program which is still offered at SCOCOG.
In another project close to Murrell’s heart, SCOCOG has helped many area schools build new tornado shelters, including West Plains Middle School.
“When you’re a parent and the tornado warning sirens go off, and your kid is at school, your anxiety level goes way up,” Murrell explained. “But when you know that they have a federally designed and approved shelter, built out of concrete and no windows — so stuff can’t come flying through — your anxiety level goes to zero.”
He added the shelters are a huge improvement for not only the schools, but for the community.
One goal Murrell said he had but wasn’t able to bring to fruition was getting every small community its own wastewater treatment plant; though he was successful for most, he said, some communities that needed the plants were just too small to justify the expense.
“If the critical mass is not there to help pay the bills, then the federal government won’t allocate the money for grants or loans,” Murrell explained, referencing the costs of staffing and maintenance.
He said another thing some utility providers overlook is not maintaining fee rates appropriately.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is that you have to sustain your infrastructure,” he explained. “If you keep your rates low, your citizens will be happy, but your systems will fall apart and it will be more expensive in the long run.”
The state of Missouri requires public utilities to evaluate their rates every two years so rates can keep up with inflation and deprecation, along with other costs.
“The state and feds want projects to be successful and are less likely to approve grants or loans if there is no comprehensive plan to back it up,” Murrell said.
Looking forward to the future of SCOCOG, Murrell thinks it’s in good hands. On Dec. 17, during a meeting of the full council during which Murrell was recognized for his decades of service and impending retirement, Assistant Director Cody Dalton was selected as Murrell’s successor.
“Cody will do a good job,” Murrell said. “He’ll learn that being a director is a lot different than being a staff member.”
As for retirement, Murrell said he his and wife plan to do some traveling and, otherwise, he will take it easy. But he said, he’ll be available to help out and consult when asked.
During the December meeting, Dalton thanked Murrell for his service at SCOCOG and said he wants to pick up where Murrell left off and continue making improvements.
According to Dalton, $580 million in federal and state grants for the seven-county region were approved under Murrell’s 12 years as SCOCOG director. One of those grants was for the creation of the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI).
“I don’t think OzSBI would be here without Johnny Murrell and SCOCOG,” said former OzSBI director Toney Aid.
For more information on SCOCOG call 256-4226 or visit the agency’s website at www.scocog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.