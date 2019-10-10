Increased accuracy and a more comfortable exam are rolling in to Mercy St. Francis Hospital each week with a new mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit.
The GE SIGNA HDxt 1.5T not only provides superb image quality to see what’s going on inside patients, it also captures the images faster, say hospital officials, noting many patients find the tight space inside an MRI uncomfortable.
Officials add that the addition of the new machine means local patients aren’t traveling to get images of areas that were tricky to see before.
“We can do some upper extremity exams we weren’t able to do before,” said Brianne Yardley, manager of radiology services at Mercy St. Francis Hospital. “That includes areas like elbows and wrists.”
The MRI unit comes to Mercy St. Francis every Wednesday, with exams beginning at 7 a.m.
“If your doctor says you need an MRI, ask if you can get it close to home with one of our weekly appointments,” said Cindy Weatherford, hospital administrator. “We’re so pleased to have this upgraded technology available locally.”
