A Dent County man died of injuries suffered in an accident at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 19, 20 miles north of Eminence in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Billy R. Bland, 76, Salem, was not wearing a helmet while driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV north on Highway 19 when he lost control, overturned and was thrown from the vehicle.
The report shows Bland was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. by Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley.
Tpr. Kenyon was assisted at the scene by Tpr. C.P. Chatman and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
The fatality marks the 34th traffic-related death for 2019 in the nine-county Troop G area compared to 32 in the same time frame last year.
A Wayne County teenager was died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at 11:45 a.m. Friday on River Road 12 miles northeast of Ellington in Reynolds County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. E.M. Vanwinkle, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported an unnamed 16-year-old boy from Piedmont, was not wearing a helmet while driving his 1997 Polaris Sportsman north across a low water crossing, lost control and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The report shows Reynolds County Coroner Jeffrey McSpadden pronounced the boy dead at 12:40 p.m. at Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob.
Cpl. Vanwinkle was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.E. Erpenback.
The death marks the 31st traffic fatality for the year in the nine-county Troop G area compared to 32 in the same time frame in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.