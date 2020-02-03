The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday in the OP Hall at the Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf Course, 1708 Highway 137.
The guest speaker will be Miles Hames with Eleven Point Financial. Vintage Floral is the February prize giveaway sponsor.
Chamber officials remind those interested in signing up to join the chamber or renew their memberships should do so as soon as possible.
For more information call 417-469-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.