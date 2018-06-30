Willow Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July parade on Wednesday. Line up will be at 9 a.m. in Booster Field parking lot. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and go up Main Street.
This year ATVs will be welcomed back into parade participation. All vehicles, bicycle, wagons and floats are encouraged to participate. “There are some beautiful machines out there and we hope we will have lots of entries,” said Wendell Bailey.
There is no entry fee for participation in the parade.
Historical characters are sought to join in the parade along with Laura Ingalls Wilder, John and Abigail Adams, Betsy Ross, Buffalo Bill and Mark Twain.
The parade will be led by the Color Guard of the Missouri National Guard and will be followed by other color guards of veteran’s groups and the red-jacketed U.S. Marine Corps float.
Parade marshals for this year’s parade are Phyllis White and Charles Robert (Bob) Hinds.
White will lead the parade. She is a member of the Hometown Pride group and is well-known for her involvement in the Experimental Airplane Association and the Alumni banquet weekend activities.
Hinds will bring a historical element to the parade. He is a published author of Ozark Folklore tales and self-help manuals. He is the author of the column “Days Gone By” which has run in the West Plains Daily Quill.
The ever-popular Willow Springs Bear Pride Band, led by Chris Cochran, is sure to be a crowd pleaser, said officials.
The reviewing stand will be manned by Larry Spence and Lou Wehmer and will be set up in front of the Star Theater. After the parade, a Spirit of 1776 event will be held in the Historic Star Theater.
During the program public office candidates will speak. As a special treat the candidates will portray historical characters Susan B. Anthony, Theodore Roosevelt, Davy Crockett, Wild Bill Hickok and Amelia Earhart.
Eleven Point Fire Department will present a fireworks display in the evening. The display will be on U.S. Business 63 south towards West Plains.
For more information, call Jane Bailey at 417-469-2588 or Wendell Bailey at 417-252-0230.
