Having a plan to give back, and writing an essay about it, recently earned a West Plains High School student the opportunity to meet the holder of the highest office in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson, and First Lady Teresa Parson.
Jeremiah Gilliam, a senior and Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) public relations officer who has enlisted in the U.S. Army, detailed his plans in the writing project that won first place among West Plains JAG students.
The question posed to the students: ”Once you graduate high school and begin your career, how do you plan to give back to your community and help others?"
He, his mother Carmen Gilliam, and West Plains High School JAG Program Specialist Joan Dietrich traveled Nov. 10 to Jefferson City to visit the Governor's Mansion and meet Parson, who serves on the national JAG board, and wife Teresa, who serves on the Missouri JAG board.
The annual contest is sponsored by the Parsons and winning essay writers from JAG programs statewide attended, along with a family member and their school’s JAG specialist. The JAG program offers specialized skills training for eligible students in order to help them graduate high school and transition to college, the workforce or enlistment in the armed services.
The day included a reception, tour of the mansion, a luncheon and tour of the Missouri Capitol. The Parsons addressed JAG students with messages of encouragement and inspiration, Gilliam said, including the advice to “never miss an opportunity to walk through a door.”
Parson congratulated Gilliam on his enlistment, he added. Gilliam plans to use his time in the military to train to be a combat medic specialist, the subject of his essay, and has gotten a head start as a Medical Sciences I student at the South Central Career Center.
“I decided a few years back I wanted to go into the medical field, so that I could help people when they need it the most,” he wrote. “In the medical field you will see people at their worst, which is another reason I want to be a combat medic. I want to be able to stay calm when these people are watching their worlds crumble because I know it's the only way I can salvage what is left.”
Gilliam moved here from South Carolina when he was 11, and wrote that he felt welcomed by the community even though he just left everything he knew. Gilliam's parents are Bryan and Carmen Gilliam and his grandparents are Ronald and Theresa Jewell, all of whom are local.
He will enter basic training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma in late June or early July, then go straight into advanced individual training, he said. In the distant future, he plans to move back to the West Plains area and continue helping by serving as a paramedic, raise a family and guide his children with good morals and a strong work ethic, and eventually settle on a farm and continue to find ways to help.
“Later on in life I will find other ways of helping people, and hopefully with each person I help they will decide to help each other. That way our world, and community, can be a better place,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.