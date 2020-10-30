To bring attention to a segment of the population that is typically underrepresented in the workforce, officials with TJ Swift House and the owners of 10/40 Coffee recognized October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 19.3% of people with a disability are employed compared to 66.3% of those without a disability.
TJ Swift House, Inc., is participating in a national movement, Employment First, which is a legislative framework for systems change that is centered on the premise that all citizens, including individuals with significant disabilities, are capable of full participation in integrated employment and community life.
TJ Swift House, Inc., has partnered with 10/40 Coffee shop in West Plains to help people with disabilities obtain a job in their community.
The effort is a specialized service to help people with disabilities reach their greatest employment potential by teaching soft skills like effective interpersonal communication, good work ethics, problem solving and conflict resolution, plus the hard skills to be able to sustain a job long term, say officials.
The service also helps people obtain a job through self-employment by teaching them how to create, market and promote a craft or service. The goal is to help individuals rise to their greatest potential.
10/40 Coffee started with three friends' vision of helping the most unreached population in the world meet challenges regarding socioeconomic status and access to education, food and clean water, as well as spiritual needs.
The 10/40 Window refers to a rectangular area of north Africa, the Middle East and Asia that lies between 10 degrees and 40 degrees north latitude. In establishing 10/40 Coffee, the idea was to take the "unreached" symbol of the 10/40 Window and apply it to the local community and the individuals living in the 10/40 region by sending a portion of profits to both.
The collaboration between 10/40 Coffee and TJ Swift House, Inc. brings the two entities together for the mission of helping people. Officials with both organizations say they unite people with and without disabilities in the workforce in competitive employment.
To that end, 10/40 Coffee employs TJ Swift House workers who supported by a job coach, who gives instruction to the employee to help them be successful long-term. The employment not only gives people with disabilities the opportunity to earn wages, but it also teaches skills, accountability and socialization while the workers also learn general life skills.
The professionals who work with TJ Swift House clients say the enjoyment, pride and self-worth people gain from being employed is immeasurable. In 2020, TJ Swift House marked its 30th year supporting and advocating for people with disabilities.
“TJ Swift, Inc., would love the opportunity to support and encourage your loved one to reach their highest potential possible,” said Jolene Mock, referral coordinator and promotions director for the company.
The company’s services include residential habilitation (individualized supported living and shared living), community integration, personal care assistance and employment services. TJ Swift House supports people in numerous locations in Missouri, with offices in Poplar Bluff, Alton, West Plains, Springfield, Houston and Rolla.
For more information about services through TJ Swift House, contact Mock at 417-778-7735.
