A Texas County teenager has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl and trading a stolen firearm for methamphetamine.
Johnathan D. Cook, 17, of Success, was taken into custody Sept. 25 and is held on $150,000 bail. He is charged with first-degree statutory rape, stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
The discovery of the stolen firearm at a Houston pawn shop began the investigation that led to Cook’s arrest, according to court documents. On Sept. 11, Texas County Deputy Greg Ryan said he found an incomplete stolen property statement with only a description of the stolen gun, a Millenium G2 9mm pistol.
On Sept. 25 the owner of the stolen firearm finished writing the statement and the gun was located at a Houston pawn shop, the pawn ticket showing the gun belonged to a woman who claimed she had bought it from Cook for $150.
Ryan visited a home in Licking where he believed Cook was occasionally staying. There, he reportedly spoke with a person who went inside to look for Cook and returned to tell Ryan that Cook had left because he was told law enforcement was looking for him.
The home was reportedly also occupied by a girl who first claimed to be 14, then was discovered to be 13.
The girl’s guardian, her grandfather, gave permission for the deputy to search the home for Cook. Ryan reported that during the search, deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia.
A juvenile officer was called to the scene who read the girl her Miranda rights and in interviewing the girl, learned that she was 13, not 14 as she first claimed. The girl reportedly told law enforcement the paraphernalia belonged to Cook and other residents of the home she would not name.
She also reportedly alleged that she and Cook had intercourse at least twice.
Two individuals who saw Cook run from the house and were told deputies were looking for Cook picked up the suspect at a church and brought him back to the house, said Ryan.
When questioned, Cook reportedly claimed he had gotten the firearm from the person who first told deputies Cook had fled, and traded the gun with the woman who sold it at the pawn shop for 1.75 grams of methamphetamine.
He also allegedly admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl, stating she had told him she was 14.
The person from whom Cook said he got the firearm also reportedly admitted to stealing it from the owner who had filed the stolen property statement, and that Cook said he knew someone who would give them marijuana and methamphetamine for the gun.
