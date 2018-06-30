City officials announced Friday afternoon that, effective immediately, the upper pool at West Plains Aquatic Center would be closed for at least a week due to an overgrowth of algae.
The city’s Parks Department employees will drain and scrub the lap pool with bleach in efforts to kill the algae. Officials said the process is expected to take at least seven days but could take longer.
Although the algae is not harmful to swimmers, it affects the clarity of the water and limits visibility, they said. Parks Director Mike Davis said the pool will re-open only when the algae is completely removed and the pool is determined to be safe.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but the safety of our guests is of utmost importance to us,” said Davis.
City officials responding to questions on social media confirmed the concession stand and pool equipment were vandalized, but rumors the pool would be closed until August were unfounded. The stand and pool should be open before that time, they said.
For more information call the Parks Department office, 256-7304.
