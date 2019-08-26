The Howell County Commission is expected to approve payroll at a special meeting to be held at noon Wednesday on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda for the meeting also includes a conference with commissioners regarding a Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant.
The commission is expected to approve accounts payable that may be presented and recognize any guests in attendance. The public is welcome.
Commissioners typically meet at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.