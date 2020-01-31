A West Plains woman has been charged with stealing property worth more than $25,000 after allegedly taking silver coins, silver bars and collectible comic books reportedly worth about $40,000 from a home in West Plains.
A warrant has been issued for Desarae Goure, 32, Prospect Street, with bail set at $5,000, according to court records.
West Plains Police Detective Jeremy Pounders reported on Nov. 22 a man reported his property had been stolen from his camper trailer, parked at Goure’s address at the time of the theft.
Pounders reported he and Detective Brandon Romans spoke with Goure and a male suspect in the case and the man reportedly agreed to cooperate with the investigation, allowing the officers to search his vehicle and a trailer that was hooked to it.
None of the property reported stolen was found during the searches, Pounders noted. When the man was asked about a coin collection that had been reported stolen, he allegedly first denied having anything to do with the theft but eventually admitted to Pounders he was at Walmart using a kiosk to exchange coins for cash.
The suspect agreed to help recover and return the stolen property, Pounders noted. The alleged victim later contacted Pounders and told him the suspect had called him and stated some of the property had been returned to the home on Prospect Street and the victim met an officer there so the items that were returned could be documented.
Not all of the property was returned and further investigation revealed Goure and the male suspect were allegedly caught on video selling silver coins, silver bars and collectible comic books at Aid Downtown Antiques.
