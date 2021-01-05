A West Plains man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, leading to a search by law enforcement that lasted almost three days, has resulted in the man’s arrest and the filing of eight felony charges against him.
Darren L. Break, 45, is held on $250,000 bail and faces a count each of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury, first-degree sodomy or attempt and first-degree kidnapping for the purpose of facilitating a felony or injuring or terrorizing a person.
He also faces one count each of charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting, and three counts of armed criminal action.
On Thursday, police said, West Plains Police Cpl. Ivie Powell was called to Ozarks Healthcare to investigate a report of assault and there, he spoke with Break's girlfriend. She reportedly told the officer she and Break had gotten into an argument the previous day at their home on Lanton Road, during which Break allegedly struck her in the face with his hands and a pistol.
She said Break shot the pistol at her five times and at one point shoved the gun down her throat, according to court documents. The gun was described by the woman as a 9mm with a 17 round magazine that Break routinely carried.
The woman also reported she had been sexually assaulted by Break as he held her face down and continued with the assault after she told him to stop. She told the officer she tried to escape, but Break tied a shoelace around the door to keep her from leaving.
She reported she was able to escape Thursday after Break left the house to buy plumbing supplies, adding that when she got out, she went to the hospital for treatment.
The alleged victim had bruising around both eyes and a cut above her right eye, in addition to bruising on both shoulders, Powell noted.
During his investigation, Powell discovered Break had several prior felony convictions out of Arkansas, including first-degree domestic battering in 2016, and as such was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Break's criminal record included a 2008 Arkansas conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Powell stated in a document submitted to prosecutors.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the West Plains Police Department received a call from 911 dispatch regarding a man who called in confused and difficult to understand, according to West Plains Police Public Information Officer John Murrell.
Dispatch informed officers the man was at Casey's General Store on Preacher Roe Boulevard, and a police department database revealed the phone number belonged to Break, who was wanted in connection with the Thursday afternoon incident.
While officers were on their way to the business, dispatchers gave an update that the man, believed to be Break, had moved and was on the 400 block of East Second Street. Officers rerouted and arrived in the area at about 10:06 a.m., quickly located and confirmed the man was Break, and took him into custody without incident at 10:17 a.m., according to Murrell.
