The West Plains R-7 School District invites the public to a strategic planning action meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the West Plains High School cafeteria.
The objective of the meeting is for members of the school community, staff, parents and students to help plan the future of the school district, said district officials.
In January, a group of community members, school staff and students first met to lay the foundation for the 2019-2024 strategic plan, known as the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Monday’s meeting is the next step in the process and is the kick-off for future meetings.
Strategies developed will guide the future of the West Plains School district over the next five years by helping the district focus on particular areas addressed, said officials. Several volunteers from the community, school staff and student body are sought to participate in the action planning process for these strategies.
Those who cannot attend but still want to be involved are encouraged to contact Dr. Luke Boyer at luke.boyer@zizzers.org
