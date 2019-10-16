Two West Plains women have been arrested after two separate search warrants at their homes led to law enforcement’s alleged discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia typically used to package meth for distribution.
Lisa Marie Silva-Oropeza, 27, K Highway, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 at County Road 4420 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. She has been released on $15,000 bail.
Barbra Lynette Newton, 41, Olden Street, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Saturday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance and released on $10,000 bail.
An officer with the South Central Drug Task Force reported that, on Jan. 4, a search warrant was executed at Silva-Oropeza’s home.
No one was at the residence, but during the investigation law enforcement reportedly learned from a neighbor that Silva-Oropeza had fled the home with her children about 10 minutes before authorities arrived and had knowledge that officers were on their way.
Silva-Oropeza also allegedly admitted to flushing about a pound of methamphetamine before leaving the scene.
When the home was searched, the kitchen sink was reportedly full of ice and the faucet left running with hot water, a technique commonly used to dispose of illegal substances, according to drug task force officers.
A baggie of meth was found in the master bedroom, along with a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun, according to court documents.
An open safe was found next to the toilet in the master bathroom, authorities added.
Plastic wrap and electrical tape, commonly used in packaging illegal narcotics, were also reportedly found scattered throughout the home.
On May 30, a search warrant was executed at Newton’s home, where a small amount of methamphetamine, digital scales and other paraphernalia were reportedly found.
Newton was also not home at the time the house was searched, but when found by law enforcement consented to a search of her purse and personal belongings, where three baggies of meth and paraphernalia were allegedly found.
The meth had reportedly been divided into two bags containing one gram each and a bag containing six grams that also had a metal spoon in it, indicating it was being used for drug sales, according to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.