A West Plains man sought by police since July to face multiple burglary and other charges is now in custody and has been charged with additional burglaries as a suspect in three December break-ins at local businesses.
Shane Leslie Collins, 34, Prospect Street, allegedly broke into J.J.'s Blessed Girls on Dec. 5 and took a large amount of change. While investigating that incident, officers learned that at about 3 a.m. the same morning, Collins allegedly went to Snappy Mart at Junction 14 and asked a clerk for cash in exchange for $25 worth of quarters.
In late November, video footage reportedly showed a white mid-sized SUV believed to be a Saturn Vue arrive at the same Snappy Mart at about 3 a.m.; a man exited the vehicle, then appears to make a payment or partial payment with a large amount of quarters. Investigators believe the purchase to be related because quarters were previously stolen from a gaming machine at J.J.'s Blessed Girls, located about a mile north of the service station on U.S. 63.
The man's face could not be seen in the footage because he was wearing a hooded jacket and a face mask, but Howell County Sheriff's Department Investigator Sgt. Torey Thompson reported the jacket the suspect was wearing appeared to be nearly identical to one worn by a male suspect in a burglary at Von Allmen Mobile Homes on west U.S. 160 within a few days of the other incidents.
On Dec. 12, a burglary was reported at State Beauty Supply on south U.S. 63, and about $4,000 in cash was taken from an inner office safe. Video footage of the break-in showed a male suspect wearing a similar jacket to the one seen on other surveillance tapes of burglaries at other businesses, Thompson said. The business was burglarized several times, said Thompson, and video footage of the incidents also included audio. Thompson reported he recognized one of the voices recorded as belonging to Collins.
Collins was considered a possible suspect in the crimes and during investigation it was learned where he might be living; when deputies arrived at the home, they saw a white Saturn Vue, matching the one seen on video, parked there, Thompson said. He added he saw paperwork in the vehicle with Collins' name on it.
The resident there told investigators Collins had been living there and using the Saturn, but had moved out because law enforcement was looking for him.
Another lead developed that Collins was living at a different West Plains home, and when deputies arrived there on Dec. 29 he was arrested without incident, Thompson said.
A man reported Collins had intimidated him into driving him to an area near State Beauty Supply, dropping him off and picking him up several times, including within the previous few days.
When viewing video surveillance of a Dec. 19 burglary, again at State Beauty Supply,, Thompson was reportedly able to identify one of two men involved in the crime, and when the sergeant interviewed him, the man named Collins as the other suspect.
Witnesses in the investigation have stated Collins had been carrying guns, including during the latest burglary, and intimidating other people into participating in criminal activity, Thompson said.
Collins is also a suspect in the March break-in of JCPenney in Southern Hills and theft of about $115,000 worth of jewelry from that business, July burglaries and theft at MFA Inc. on Bratton Avenue and two unrelated incidents of forgery, also in July.
He has a combined $140,000 bond on charges related to those incidents, plus a charge of failure to appear regarding a 2018 charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as the March and July charges, according to court records.
He is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday afternoon before 37th Judicial Circuit Associate Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray.
