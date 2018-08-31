The Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park is now marked with caution tape and surrounded by orange construction fencing.
The city building inspector “condemned the house as being hazardous and uninhabitable” after a collapse of the brick foundation on the northeast corner of the house led to discovery of more damage.
City officials said they received the call about the bricks on the century-old West Plains home at 3 p.m. Thursday.
While West Plains building inspector Dustin Harrison inspected the collapse, he found other damage to the home.
Harrison discovered a center support column in the basement had collapsed. As a result, the building was condemned and an orange construction fence was installed around the house.
An engineer was called to survey damages. He was at the house Friday morning beginning his inspection.
Because of the nature of the brick collapse, the West Plains Police Department was called and is investigating the possibility of vandalism, according to a statement released by the city.
It is unknown what caused the collapse, said city officials.
Jason Whitehead, operations manager with HistoriCorps, visited the house a few weeks ago. He assessed the building with the Friends of the Parkside for information to be included in the group’s proposal to the city.
“The overall foundation was in good repair and the building was structurally sound,” he said at the time.
Todd Shanks, community and marketing director for the city, issued a statement saying, “At this time, the park is still open for the public unless further developments occur causing further closure. Only the building is closed. This is to ensure the safety of the children and visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.