Three men have been charged with domestic assault in separate incidents within Howell County.
Joseph McDonald, 29, of Willow Springs and Charles J. Wiggins-Robbinson, 20, of Hardy, Ark., are both charged with second-degree domestic assault. Michael A. Jacobson, 32, of Mtn. View, is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Warrants with $4,500 bail have been issued for each of them.
Willow Springs Police Officer Logan Wake reported on Aug. 15 he was dispatched to the Willow Springs Middle School in reference to a domestic altercation. Several witnesses said McDonald had thrown rocks at his girlfriend and chased her down the street while yelling at her.
Wake said he also spoke with a family member of the alleged victim, who reported the fight had started at her home. The family member said she saw McDonald grab his girlfriend in an attempt to keep her from leaving, but didn’t see the altercation after the two of them left.
About 20 minutes later, Wake received a report McDonald and his girlfriend were in Casey’s General Store fighting. An employee said McDonald had chased the woman into a restroom and locked them both inside, damaging the door in the process.
McDonald was located and told the officer he had chased his girlfriend because she had a bracelet and ring that belonged to him. However, McDonald declined to file a statement.
The alleged victim told Wake she and McDonald had been in a fight over a man who had contacted her. She said McDonald became agitated and took her phone, then attempted to prevent her from leaving the residence they were at.
When McDonald found her, she ran into the bathroom at Casey’s. McDonald followed, reportedly yelling and choking her. According to Wake’s statement, the woman appeared to have red marks on her neck. However, she refused emergency services and declined to make a written statement regarding the incident.
AUGUST 11 INCIDENT
West Plains Police Officer Travis Howell responded Aug. 11 to a home on McFarland Drive. He spoke with a woman who said Wiggins-Robbinson choked her and struck her with a laundry basket, a glass club and a television stand.
Howell said he saw marks on the woman’s neck consistent with being choked, plus bruising on both arms and blood on her right hand.
She and Wiggins-Robbinson are allegedly in a romantic relationship and have been living together.
JULY INCIDENT
On July 20, Jacobson allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and held a knife while threatening to cut her tongue out and send it to her daughter.
Mtn. View Police Officer Travis Wilbanks and Cpl. Josh Ashlock responded to a home on Third Street in Mtn. View. According to the officers, a woman in a romantic relationship with Jacobson told Wilbanks the two had been in an argument about seven hours prior.
She said Jacobson struck her in the face four times with an open hand and threatened her while holding a knife. Wilbanks noted one side of her face was redder than the other but didn’t seem to show any marks. The officer took photos for evidence.
Cpl. Ashlock spoke with Jacobson who said he and his girlfriend had an argument that morning. Jacobson denied that the argument became physical and said he had been sitting outside since the fight.
Ashlock also said the alleged victim, while packing her belongings to leave the home, attempted to take a vehicle title to Jacobson’s pickup truck.
According to the report, when the victim was told she needed to leave the title with Jacobson, she reportedly told the officer, “It doesn’t matter because that truck will burn next week.” Ashlock told the woman she shouldn’t say things like that.
