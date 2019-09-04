Two suspects have been arrested in connection with burglaries that happened over the Labor Day weekend, including one at the West Plains Country Club and others in the area of Howell Avenue and West Main Street in West Plains.
Logan M. Clarke, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Ridgecrest Motel, according to information released by West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli. He has been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage.
At 8:47 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported burglary at West Plains Country Club. The suspect allegedly entered the country club golf course cart shed and a snack shed and took items belonging to club members from the cart shed, valued at about $4,500 total.
An image of the suspect was captured on surveillance video that was posted on social media by the police department in hopes of identifying the suspect, and Clarke’s name was offered by at least two citizens.
After being taken into custody, Clarke reportedly implicated himself in the burglary and several stolen items have been recovered. Monticelli thanked those in the community that assisted in the investigation.
In 2018, Clarke was convicted of two counts of second-degree burglary, with a suspended imposition of sentence and three years of probation on each conviction, according to court records.
Andy W. Baker, 18, Bull Shoals, Ark., was arrested at about 4:11 p.m. Monday on Evans Street, after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress.
Baker reportedly ran from the scene and, after a brief chase, was apprehended by officers with evidence connected to the burglary, said Monticelli. He has been charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest and is held on $2,500 bail.
Baker is also a suspect in two other burglaries that happened in the early morning hours on Monday at Mugs bar on East Main Street and Get n Go convenience store on North Howell Avenue, according to Monticelli, who said charges are pending against Baker in those crimes.
